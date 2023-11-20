Sunil Gavaskar shared his mixed emotions after India - led by Rohit Sharma - had lost to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final. The legendary cricketer expressed sadness over the team's loss in the final. But, while speaking to Star Sports, he also took immense pride in the Men in Blue’s overall performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Australia Live Updates, World Cup Final “I'm sad. This team played such terrific cricket for 10 games but just wasn't able to take that one step that could have got them the trophy. But with that said I think all of us have to be mighty proud of them. This team has played superb cricket and yes it happens that sometimes the final doesn't go your way. But, this team has been sensational in all aspects for 10 matches," Gavaskar said.

According to Gavaskar who is a part of the Star commentary team, the team's journey to the final was nothing short of superb. They showcased exceptional cricket, dominating their opponents in successive matches.

Also Read: 10 reasons why India lost World Cup 2023 final against Australia: Mismatched tactics, middle-order collapse and more Gavaskar pointed out that, in sports as in life, luck plays a significant role. He mentioned a few instances where fortune didn't favour the Indian team in the final.

‘No shame in losing to a better team’ “This time a couple of things that could have gone their way, which didn't happen, so that's fine. That is how luck can go against you. But, like I said there's no shame in losing to a better team. A team that was better on the day, just like India was better on the day of the first match," Gavaskar added.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, others seen in tears after losing WC final, netizens say 'One defeat does not define team' "There's no shame in losing to the five-time champions. They know how to win the finals. Very proud of all the effort that they've done, very proud of the joy that they have given millions who have been following them," said the legend who had been a part of India's 1983 World Cup champion team.

