No Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant in India’s T20 World Cup team: Virat Kohli should open; Simon Doull explains why
Virat Kohli's impressive IPL opening record prompts Simon Doull to suggest Kohli should open for India in the T20 World Cup. Check the reason why.
Simon Doull recently discussed India's probable batting lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator has Virat Kohli as one of his first choices. Doull suggests Kohli, with his impressive track record, should open India's batting instead of playing at number three.