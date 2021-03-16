No spectators at remaining 3 T20 matches between India and England

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The matches scheduled for March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without any spectators in the stands, and those who have already bought the tickets will get a refund, it said.
"Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, we at GCA, in consultation with the BCCI, have decided not to allow spectators for the remaining three T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, GCA in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium, he added.
The newly built stadium can host nearly 1.32 lakh spectators. But in view of the pandemic, only 50 per cent seats were available at the previous two matches.