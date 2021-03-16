Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >No spectators at remaining 3 T20 matches between India and England

No spectators at remaining 3 T20 matches between India and England

India's captain Virat Kohli (2R) shakes hands with England's Sam Curran after winning the second Twenty20 cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 14, 2021.
1 min read . 07:32 AM IST PTI

The matches scheduled for March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without any spectators in the stands, and those who have already bought the tickets will get a refund

AHMEDABAD : In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the remaining three T20 cricket matches between India and England will be played without any spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the remaining three T20 cricket matches between India and England will be played without any spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The announcement was made by the Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the ground in the Motera area of the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The announcement was made by the Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the ground in the Motera area of the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The matches scheduled for March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without any spectators in the stands, and those who have already bought the tickets will get a refund, it said.

"Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, we at GCA, in consultation with the BCCI, have decided not to allow spectators for the remaining three T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, GCA in a statement.

Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium, he added.

The newly built stadium can host nearly 1.32 lakh spectators. But in view of the pandemic, only 50 per cent seats were available at the previous two matches.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.