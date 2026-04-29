'No target is beyond reach': Sunil Gavaskar on IPL 2026 run-fest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted the growing trend of high-scoring run chases in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, saying that once teams begin successfully chasing big totals, it creates a ripple effect across the tournament.

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Gavaskar said that recent successful 260-plus chases have changed the mindset of batting units across franchises, making even massive targets seem achievable.

"It was similar to what RCB did to GT, or PBKS did to DC, when they chased 260-plus so comfortably. Once one team does that, others start believing they can do it as well, and that's exactly what we're seeing," Gavaskar said.

The batting great noted that the trend has continued consistently through the season, with multiple high-scoring chases being completed.

"Since then, we've had multiple 200-plus chases, and now even 220-plus totals are being chased with balls to spare. It shows how strongly teams believe that no target, even 220 or 240, is beyond reach," he added.

Gavaskar also praised rising youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, lauding his fearless approach and technical clarity at the crease.

"He made excellent use of the field and picked the line beautifully. The way he strikes the ball with such ease and power is remarkable," Gavaskar said.

He further highlighted the advantage young players bring to modern T20 cricket due to their fearless mindset.

"What stands out is how unfazed he looks. That's often the advantage of youth. You play without fear, without worrying about the opposition, and just back your natural game," he added.

Sooryavanshi has scripted history in the IPL 2026 by becoming the fastest player to reach 400 runs (in terms of balls) in a single season, achieving the milestone in just 167 balls, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 15-year-old sensation achieved this historic feat during his side's clash against the table-toppers Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday night.

The record-breaking feat puts Sooryavanshi ahead of some of the most explosive batters in the tournament's history. Former record-holder Andre Russell reached the landmark in 188 balls during the 2019 season.

India's Abhishek Sharma follows in third place, having taken 195 balls in the 2024 edition, while Nicholas Pooran (197 balls in 2025) and Glenn Maxwell (200 balls in 2014) complete the top five.

In the ongoing IPL 2026, the left-handed batter became the first player to breach the 400-run mark. In nine matches, Sooryavanshi has smashed 400 runs at an outstanding average of 44.44 and an astounding strike rate of 238.09.

The 15-year-old has hammered two half-centuries and one century, which came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Coming to the match, table-toppers Punjab suffered their first loss in the IPL 2026. Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.