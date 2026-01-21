Subscribe

‘No threat to players’: ICC says Bangladesh to play all T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India as scheduled

Bangladesh will play all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India as scheduled, confirmed International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jan 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Bangladesh will play all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India as scheduled, confirmed International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The decision came after an ICC board meeting, which included all the directors of the full member nations, including that of Bangladesh, thus officially ending the month-long deadlock between the BCB and ICC.

After Mustafizur Rahman's unceremonious removal from the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCB had written to ICC, requesting the apex body to shift all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches to Sri Lanka. Although ICC had a couple of meetings with the BCB on the matter, the Bangladesh board stayed firm on their stance on not travelling to India.

“The decision was reached after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any tournament venues in the country,” ICC said in its statement.

“It was noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body,” the statement further added.

Bangladesh have been put in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026 along with Nepal, Italy, West Indies and England. Bangladesh play against Italy, West Indies and England at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens while their match against Nepal will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Cricket
