The famed Sunrisers Hyderabad opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head is unlikely to entertain the crowds in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), as the Australian is likely to be released on the retention day on Tuesday. The deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their final list of retained and released players is 6 PM IST on 17 November.

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According to Cricinfo, the hard-hitting Australian opener has already informed Sunrisers Hyderabad to opt out of IPL 2027, mainly to manage his busy workload as a heavy international calendar is approaching. Not just Head, but many Australian players in the IPL will have to choose between the cash-rich league and national duty.

The development came after Australian head coach Andrew McDonald, in August, hinted at some tough decisions, with priority for a packed 2027 cricketing calendar. Australia will be playing five Tests against India and five against England (the Ashes) before and after the IPL 2027. The ODI World Cup 2027 follows the Ashes seriesin South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Impact of Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma on SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad was Head's second IPL franchise after his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2016 and 2017 (playing a total of 10 matches). He was bought by SRH for ₹6.5 crore in 2023. The Australian turned out to be a valuable asset for the franchise.

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Along with Abhishek (the pair is famously called ‘Travishek’), the Indo-Australian is the second-most successful pair for the franchise in terms of partnership runs, scoring 1892 runs in 42 matches, including six century stands and nine half-century stands. The pair of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner is at the top of the list.

Also Read | IPL retention last date: All you need to know before December 16 mini auction

For SRH, Head has played a total of 43 matches so far across three seasons, scoring 567 runs (IPL 2024), 374 runs (IPL 2025) and 410 runs (IPL 2026).

Sunrisers Hyderabad trades in IPL 2027 Ahead of the IPL 2027 Retention deadline, SRH have already made some trades, getting the likes of T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. While Natarajan, a former SRH player, returned to the franchise from Delhi Capitals in exchange for Zeeshan Ansari, the fast-bowling pair of Khaleel and Ellis came from five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.

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On Tuesday, SRH traded pacer Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal. Harshal, whom SRH acquired for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, will move to GT for ₹4 crore.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in