The famed Sunrisers Hyderabad opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head is unlikely to entertain the crowds in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), as the Australian is likely to be released on the retention day on Tuesday. The deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their final list of retained and released players is 6 PM IST on 17 November.
According to Cricinfo, the hard-hitting Australian opener has already informed Sunrisers Hyderabad to opt out of IPL 2027, mainly to manage his busy workload as a heavy international calendar is approaching. Not just Head, but many Australian players in the IPL will have to choose between the cash-rich league and national duty.
The development came after Australian head coach Andrew McDonald, in August, hinted at some tough decisions, with priority for a packed 2027 cricketing calendar. Australia will be playing five Tests against India and five against England (the Ashes) before and after the IPL 2027. The ODI World Cup 2027 follows the Ashes seriesin South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Sunrisers Hyderabad was Head's second IPL franchise after his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2016 and 2017 (playing a total of 10 matches). He was bought by SRH for ₹6.5 crore in 2023. The Australian turned out to be a valuable asset for the franchise.
Along with Abhishek (the pair is famously called ‘Travishek’), the Indo-Australian is the second-most successful pair for the franchise in terms of partnership runs, scoring 1892 runs in 42 matches, including six century stands and nine half-century stands. The pair of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner is at the top of the list.
For SRH, Head has played a total of 43 matches so far across three seasons, scoring 567 runs (IPL 2024), 374 runs (IPL 2025) and 410 runs (IPL 2026).
Ahead of the IPL 2027 Retention deadline, SRH have already made some trades, getting the likes of T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis. While Natarajan, a former SRH player, returned to the franchise from Delhi Capitals in exchange for Zeeshan Ansari, the fast-bowling pair of Khaleel and Ellis came from five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.
On Tuesday, SRH traded pacer Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal. Harshal, whom SRH acquired for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, will move to GT for ₹4 crore.
(With agency inputs)