No trophy for Team India: Suryakumar Yadav reacts as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi walks away with Asia Cup 2025 silverware

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led Team India to the Asia Cup 2025 title in Dubai. However, the victory celebrations turned sour when the team was denied the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

The presentation ended in controversy as Suryakumar and his teammates refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The ACC head is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. At the same time, he is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, known for his anti-India stance.

Naqvi walked away with the trophy, leaving India without the silverware. Suryakumar did not lose his composure despite the unusual drama. However, he made sure his voice was heard.

"This is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, since I started following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy. That, too, a hard-earned one. It's not like it happened easily. It was a hard-earned tournament win," the Team India captain told PTI.

"We were here since September 4, we played a game today. Two back-to-back good games in two days. I feel we deserved it. I can't say anything more. I think I have summed it up really well," Surya said with a smile.

What Suryakumar Yadav said next melted millions of Indian cricket fans’ hearts.

"If you tell me about the trophies, my trophies are sitting in my dressing room. All the 14 guys with me. All the support staff. Those are the real trophies... These are real moments which I am taking back as lovely memories which will stay with me forever going forward. And, that's all," SKY said.

On social media, Surya later posted a photo with Tilak Varma holding an AI-generated Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

"When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy," he wrote..

SKY handles Pakistani journalists like a champion During the post-match press conference, a Pakistani journalist accused the Indian captain of “being the first captain to mix politics with cricket”.

At first, Surya wondered whether to answer the question or not.

"You are getting angry, right? I could not understand the question. You asked four questions in one," Surya smiled at him and said, without giving a reply.

Another Pakistani journalist asked Surya if the BCCI had mailed to ACC about not receiving the trophy from Naqvi. “Or, was it your individual decision?” he asked.

"I don't know what you're saying about the e-mail. I have no idea about this. We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this.

"We were waiting. If you win a tournament, you deserve the trophy, don’t you? You tell me," SKY asked the Pakistani journalist.