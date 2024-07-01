No Virat Kohli in ICC's dream team of T20 World Cup 2024: Check which Indian players are in
Key players in ICC's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament are Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Notable performances by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh impressed with 17 wickets. Virat Kohli excluded despite a half century in the final.
ICC has announced the team of the tournament for T20 World Cup 2024 after an enthralling tournament which culminated with a nail biting final between India and South Africa on Saturday. The 11 man team includes 6 Indians including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. However, despite a classy half century in the finals, veteran batsman Virat Kohli has not found a place in the team of the tournament.