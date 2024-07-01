ICC has announced the team of the tournament for T20 World Cup 2024 after an enthralling tournament which culminated with a nail biting final between India and South Africa on Saturday. The 11 man team includes 6 Indians including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. However, despite a classy half century in the finals, veteran batsman Virat Kohli has not found a place in the team of the tournament.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the team from the front and scored 257 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.7. The Indian skipper also had 3 fifties to his name with the highest score of 92 against Australia during the last Super 8 clash.

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in the middle order for team India, scoring 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37. The versatile batter also had 2 half centuries to his name during the tournament.

Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his brilliant best as he took 15 wickets in the tournament at a miserly economy rate of 4.17, the best by any bowler in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

Bumrah was ably backed Arshdeep Singh, who took 17 wickets at the big stage with an economy rate of 7.16 and best figures of 4/9 against the United States.

In terms of all-rounders, one cannot look beyond Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Pandya took 11 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 7.64 while also scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57.

Axar,on the other hand, had 9 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.86, along with 92 runs he scored with the bat. The left-hander's crucial knock during the World Cup final will probably forever be etched in the minds of Indian fans.

ICC's team of the Tournament 2024:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh ; Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi ; Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran ; 12th man: Anrich Nortje.

