Key players in ICC's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament are Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. Notable performances by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh impressed with 17 wickets. Virat Kohli excluded despite a half century in the final.

ICC has announced the team of the tournament for T20 World Cup 2024 after an enthralling tournament which culminated with a nail biting final between India and South Africa on Saturday. The 11 man team includes 6 Indians including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. However, despite a classy half century in the finals, veteran batsman Virat Kohli has not found a place in the team of the tournament.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the team from the front and scored 257 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.7. The Indian skipper also had 3 fifties to his name with the highest score of 92 against Australia during the last Super 8 clash.

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in the middle order for team India, scoring 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37. The versatile batter also had 2 half centuries to his name during the tournament.

Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his brilliant best as he took 15 wickets in the tournament at a miserly economy rate of 4.17, the best by any bowler in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

Bumrah was ably backed Arshdeep Singh, who took 17 wickets at the big stage with an economy rate of 7.16 and best figures of 4/9 against the United States.

In terms of all-rounders, one cannot look beyond Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Pandya took 11 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 7.64 while also scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57.

Axar,on the other hand, had 9 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.86, along with 92 runs he scored with the bat. The left-hander's crucial knock during the World Cup final will probably forever be etched in the minds of Indian fans.

ICC's team of the Tournament 2024: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh ; Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi ; Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran ; 12th man: Anrich Nortje.

