’Not a great time, this was gettable’: Pat Cummins reflects on SRHs heavy defeat

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team was far from its best after suffering an 80-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday. The loss marked SRH's third consecutive setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, leaving them searching for answers.

Cummins expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity, believing that the target was well within reach.

"Not a great time. I think this was gettable, a pretty good wicket. Left too many in the field and then fell well short in the end," he said after the match.

He emphasized the need for introspection, suggesting that the team might have to reassess their approach.

"We need to be realistic, three games in a row it hasn't come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back, maybe we could have taken different options," he further said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While SRH's bowling wasn't particularly poor, fielding lapses proved costly.

"It was mainly our fielding; overall, bowling wasn't bad. We should have taken a few catches and stopped them a bit earlier," Cummins admitted.

On the decision to leave out leg-spinner Adam Zampa, the SRH skipper explained that the conditions didn't favor spin.

"We only bowled three overs of spin, the ball wasn't gripping for us too. So we opted to go without him," he said.

Despite the heavy defeat, Cummins stressed the importance of moving forward.

"I will probably address it on whether we could have used different options, but I don't want to dwell too much on it. We go back to a venue we know so well now," he concluded.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and fielded first. Their decision seemed to pay off when they sent Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine for single-digits, reducing KKR to 16/2, but a counter-attack by Rahane (38 in 27 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Raghuvanshi (50 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game. After the quick loss of these two stars, Venkatesh Iyer (60 in 29 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (32* in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) powered KKR to 200/6 in their 20 overs with a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mohammed Shami (1/29) and Harshal Patel (1/43) were top wicket-takers for SRH.

During the run-chase, SRH was never truly in the match and lost wickets at rapid rate. Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) stood out as only Heinrich Klaasen (33 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) could cross the 20-run mark.