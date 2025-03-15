‘Not as young…’ Jasprit Bumrah gets massive warning from Glenn McGrath, told to ‘work even harder’

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has warned Jasprit Bumrah to not push himself too hard and be ‘smart’ about his injuries since he his not that young anymore. The Aussie legend added that Bumrah 's one of the best bowlers in the world and he has to be looked after.

Glenn McGrath warns Jasprit Bumrah: Speaking to the Times of India, McGrath said, “He puts more stress on his body than the other bowlers. He has found ways to manage it, but unfortunately not all the time. He has done it before (making a comeback from injury), he will know better than anyone (about) the recovery time, the time in the gym. He is not as young as he used to be, so he has to be smarter about what he does.”

Comparing a fast bowler's body to a car, McGrath added, “He has to work even harder off the field. Being a fast bowler is like driving a car. If you do not top it up with fuel, you are going to run out of fuel sooner or later. My fuel tank was bigger than Jasprit’s because I did not bowl as quickly as him. These guys know how they work at their best. If India are under the pump, they need him.”

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to cricket? Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a stress injury in his back. The pacer is said to be under the personal supervision of outgoing BCCI head of sports science Nitin Patel.

