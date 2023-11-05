'Not close friends, were friends only...': Yuvraj Singh on his relationship with MS Dhoni
Yuvraj Singh reveals in a podcast that he and MS Dhoni are not close friends but had a good professional relationship on the field.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a recent podcast broke silence on his relationship with former Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both Yuvraj and MS Dhoni are considered as one of the best middle-order batsmen that Team India had and they both have also played some amazing cricket in their careers.