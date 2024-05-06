‘Not even MS Dhoni…’: Hardik Pandya explains why he cherishes failure
Despite the setbacks this season, Hardik Pandya emphasized the significance of taking responsibility for mistakes and learning from failures, highlighting that such experiences are unmatched even by idols like MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has endured a horrendous homecoming season with the five-time champions, who have lost 8 of their 11 matches this season and are all but out of the playoff race. However, the all-rounder doesn't seem to have let this year's failure as MI captain dampen his spirits, as he recently spoke about the importance of owning up to your mistakes while cherishing the experiences that come with failure.