Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ‘Not even MS Dhoni…’: Hardik Pandya explains why he cherishes failure

‘Not even MS Dhoni…’: Hardik Pandya explains why he cherishes failure

Livemint

Despite the setbacks this season, Hardik Pandya emphasized the significance of taking responsibility for mistakes and learning from failures, highlighting that such experiences are unmatched even by idols like MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya stops the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has endured a horrendous homecoming season with the five-time champions, who have lost 8 of their 11 matches this season and are all but out of the playoff race. However, the all-rounder doesn't seem to have let this year's failure as MI captain dampen his spirits, as he recently spoke about the importance of owning up to your mistakes while cherishing the experiences that come with failure.

The Mumbai Indians skipper also stated that the experience gained through failure and learning cannot be taught by anyone, including closest friends or an idol like MS Dhoni.

Speaking during an interaction with Star Sports, Pandya said, "Responsibility-wise, I was always someone who wanted responsibility because when you own your things, it kind of becomes more personal to you. So for me, it was always about owning my mistake and at the same point of time taking those chances, maybe failing and learning. That experience no one can teach you - not your closest aide, not your idol, to some extent not even Mahi Bhai when he was around,"

"Some failures you experience and then learn. Because of that, I think, I started understanding what are the roles and what are the roles I am good at, how I can get better at that," the Mumbai Indians skipper added.

Mumbai Indians under Hardik Pandya:

Gujarat Titans in their first two seasons in the IPL. Under Pandya, GT won the IPL trophy in their inaugural season and finished runners-up the following season.

However, Mumbai Indians have struggled to produce a similar performance since Pandya took over this season. Mumbai Indians have won just 3 games this season and are only mathematically in the hunt for a play-off spot. MI will play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium today.

