'Not fair to raise questions on Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup': Former Pakistan pacer
Amidst reports about Virat Kohli getting the axe from the shortest format of the game ahea of the T20 World Cup, the batting maestro has found an unlikely ally in former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Irfan who says those who question Kohli's place in T20 setup belong in gully cricket.
BCCI and the Indian team management will have a few tough calls to make with just a few months left for the start of T20 World Cup in West Indies and United States. Amidst reports suggesting Virat Kohli may be dropped from T20 World Cup, the batting maestro has found an ally in former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Irfan.