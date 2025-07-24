Not Ishan Kishan, Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan gets India call-up as Rishabh Pant's cover against England

In a major development, India have called up Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan as a cover for injured Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the Test series against England. Pant suffered a toe fracture on the opening day of the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester after he was hit on his right foot by a Chris Waokes delivery.

The Indian vice-captain, who was grimacing in pain, retired hurt for 37 and was immediately taken for scans. Following Pant's injury, media reports stated Ishan Kishan is likely to be added in the squad as cover. However, a recent TOI report stated Kishan, who played for India A against England Lions, suffered an ankle injury and won't be available.

“Jagadeesan got a call in the afternoon from the BCCI, informing him about his selection in the Indian team for the Test tour of England. He is simply waiting for his visa at this point of time. All other formalities have been cleared,” a source was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

"Jagadeesan was very happy following his selection in the squad. However, he is simply going through his normal routine at this point of time. Jagadeesan came for his regular practice session after getting the news update and went through the drills," the source added.

Rishabh Pant comes out to bat despite injury Meanwhile, Pant came out to bat hobbling on Day 2 after he was cleared to take the field by the BCCI medical team. "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.

