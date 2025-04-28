Not Josh Hazlewood! Virat Kohli names THIS bowler as RCB’s dark horse in IPL 2025

Veteran Indian batter and former RCB captain Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form this IPL season, scoring over 400 runs in 10 matches and holding on to the Orange Cap for most runs. The chase master was once again in his element as he helped the visitors clinch a crucial six-wicket victory in Delhi and get to the top of the IPL Points Table.

While Kohli was all praises for Krunal Pandya, who played a smashing 73-run knock along with taking a wicket in the first innings, the veteran batter also named the dark horse for RCB this season.

While admitting that he hasn't got many wickets this season, Kohli still lauded wrist spinner Suyash Sharma for creating pressure on opposition batters.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said, “Hazlewood and Bhuvi are world-class bowlers. There's a reason why he has the Purple Cap on his head. Krunal bowled well too. Don't forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well. He may not have got the wickets, but he has been good,”

Virat Kohli reveals the secret to his innings: Chasing down a total of 162 runs in Delhi, RCB had a sluggish start as they lost three wickets within the first four overs. From there on, however, Kohli partnered with Krunal Pandya to get their team to a stable position. While the RCB opener was eventually dismissed before his team reached the finish line, his half-century ensured that the visitors were in the game and eventually won it with relative ease.

