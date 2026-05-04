'Not one individual doing it every day': Holder after GT win vs PBKS

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Jason Holder praised his side's collective performance after their four-wicket win over table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday night, saying the team's strength lies in consistent contributions from different players rather than individual brilliance.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Holder said GT have maintained a similar template over recent seasons, where multiple players step up on different occasions to deliver results. He noted that while the team is yet to play a "perfect game," they continue to secure crucial points by crossing the line in key moments.

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"I think you've summarised it quite nicely. You know, I guess that pretty much has been our template for the season, or our seasons before as well, you know. We've got some solid players, you know, and the beauty about how we've been playing is that, you know, it's not one individual doing it every single day, you know," Holder said.

He noted that while the team is yet to play a "perfect game," they continue to secure crucial points by crossing the line in key moments.

"Different players are stepping up, um, on different days. So, I think we're still arguably not having played our best game yet, but, you know, the beauty about that is that we're still getting the two points necessary each time we cross the line," Holder added.

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Holder also lauded the performance of bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, saying the duo has been "outstanding" throughout the competition and has consistently set the tone in the powerplay. He added that their ability to bowl attacking spells upfront has made life difficult for opposition batters and highlighted their class and quality.

"Credit to both KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Siraj. I think they've been outstanding this entire competition, you know. They've led the power play, I think, in this entire competition, and um, they've made it difficult for the opposition, you know. And that's that speaks volumes for their class and, you know, they've been able to--I mean, very rarely I've seen three two bowlers, you know, bowling three overs back-to-back in a power play, you know, so it says a lot about their calibre and their quality," Holder said.

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He further pointed out that the unusual strategy of both pacers bowling extended spells in the powerplay has been effective in identifying ideal lengths on the surface. According to him, this early assessment has helped the rest of the bowling unit adapt quickly and maintain pressure on opponents.

"So, I think when they start, you know, they set the tone in terms of what length works on the wicket and then, you know, it's just a matter for all the other bowlers to follow. Um, there's not much more to be said, you know. I think it's like any cricket game, you've got to go and assess first, you know. And I think, we've been able to assess quite well and we've been able to make adjustments when necessary, but I think more often than not it's just hitting that really good length and just making it challenging for, you know, the opposition to score," the GT all-rounder added.

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Holder won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his match-defining bowling figures of 4/24 in 4 overs. Holder claimed the wickets of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett. Rabada and Siraj also accounted for two wickets each in the initial overs to make Holder's job easier later in the match.

Siraj claimed wickets of Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in the first over of the match, while Rabada got rid of Prabhsimran Singh in the sixth over. The bowlers' efforts helped GT restrict PBKS to 163/9 despite a 79-run stand between Suryansh Shedge (57 off 29) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 31).

In reply, GT also stumbled early, but Sai Sudharsan (57 off 41) anchored the chase, while Washington Sundar (40* off 23) finished the job with a six in the final over. With this win, GT moved to sixth place with 12 points, while PBKS remained at the top of the table with 13 points. (ANI)