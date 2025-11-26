‘Not ready for this level’: Harsha Bhogle tears apart Team India after biggest loss in Test cricket history | IND vs SA

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has torn apart the Indian cricket team after a humiliating Test defeat at home against South Africa. The hosts lost the series 0-2, marking a new low for Indian cricket.

India faced a harsh reality in Guwahati. South Africa handed them their biggest defeat by runs in Test history. The hosts were chasing a massive target of 549. They ultimately collapsed for just 140.

That resulted in a 408-run loss, which surpassed the 342-run defeat to Australia in Nagpur in 2004. The result pushed India into an uncomfortable historical zone. This is only the third time India has lost a home series in back-to-back years.

Another troubling sign is 5 home defeats in 7 Tests, which has not happened for more than 60 years. The list of India’s heaviest defeats now starts with this 408-run embarrassment.

Before this, India lost by 342 runs to Australia in 2004 (Nagpur), by 341 runs to Pakistan in 2006 (Karachi), by an innings and 336 runs to West Indies in 1958 (Kolkata) and again by 333 runs to Australia in 2017 (Pune).

These numbers raise serious questions about consistency and depth. Bhogle has raised this issue, stating that many of the current Indian players are not suitable for Test cricket.

“Lots of places up for grabs in this Indian test team. A few players not ready for this level. Question is: how many of the rest are ready? (sic)” the senior commentator wrote on X.

“There was an aura around the Indian team when playing in India. You can see it disappearing in the distance,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir’s reaction Meanwhile, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing the heat after India’s awkward loss at home. After all, it is during his tenure that India has lost 5 consecutive Test matches at home.

After the match, responding to a media query, Gambhir said: “It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was the coach for the Champions Trophy. The blame lies with everyone and starts with me.”