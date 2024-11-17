‘Not Rohit or Virat, it’s Gambhir’: Former Australia captain reveals India’s biggest problem ahead of BGT 2024

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has taken a dig at Gautam Gambhir ahead of the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, even going as far as to call him “India’s biggest problem.” Paine, however, praised former India head coach Ravi Shastri for guiding the team to consecutive series victories in Australia.

Paine’s comments came in response to a question about Gambhir’s reaction to Ricky Ponting during a recent press conference. Ponting had raised concerns over the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading into the series, which prompted a sharp rebuttal from the India head coach.

“What does Ponting to has to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket and more importantly have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit. I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well.” Gambhir had told the media before departing for Australia.

Tim Paine on India's biggest problem: Responding to Gambhir's comments, Paine told SEN Tassie “I don’t love it. It’s not a good sign I think, because all he was asked was a very simple question… I think he’s maybe looking at Ricky still as someone he’s playing against, but Ricky is a commentator now – he’s paid to give an opinion, and his opinion was spot on. Virat has been sliding, it is a concern, absolutely.”

“But for me now, the biggest concern for India right now isn’t Rohit Sharma’s batting, isn’t Virat Kohli’s batting, it’s their coach and his ability to stay calm under pressure,” the former Aussie skipper added

Paine also lauded Ravi Shastri for creating a great environment inside the team where players felt energised and played with passion. He said, “Their last two series wins out here they had Ravi Shastri who was fantastic,”