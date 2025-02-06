Not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli: Check Shoaib Akhtar’s pick for ‘greatest batsman India has ever produced’

It’s not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. Shoaib Akhtar has picked someone else for “the greatest batsman India has ever produced”. That’s what the Pakistani legend says in the latest teaser for Netflix’s The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.

Ahead of its OTT release on February 7, Netflix dropped another teaser for the documentary on February 6.

“Mr. Virender Sehwag, the greatest batsman India has ever produced,” the Rawalpindi Express says in the video clip.

“Shoaib Akhtar, if that name comes to your mind, what’s the first word you think of? Fast. World’s fastest bowler with a scary face,” says Sehwag next.

“I was a lone ranger. A maverick who steals the show,” Akhtar says.

Even though the “greatest rivals” seem to appreciate each other, the next statement from Nawab of Najafgarh clears all doubts.

“If Shoaib Akhtar has the ball, I also have the bat,” roars Virender Sehwag.

Social media reactions Social media users did not miss the chance to post their comments on the Netflix teaser on Instagram.

One of the users has opined that Shoaib Akhtar wants a “Permanent Visa” for India.

“It feels more like Sehwag vs Shoaib which is also ok,” commented another user.

“Baap baap hota hain,” wrote a couple of Indian cricket fans while another posted, “abi kuch bacha ni hai kya app logo ke paas dekhane ko?? Yea sab youtube pe bhi hai dekne ko (Is there nothing left for you all to show? This is all available on YouTube too).”

Champions Trophy 2025 The Netflix documentary on the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry is being released ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The excitement for the match is already building.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of cricket’s most intense rivalries. It explores the history and emotions surrounding these high-stakes encounters.