‘Not something everyone gets’: Sanju Samson reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s role behind his success in T20 World Cup final

Sanju Samson returned home to Thiruvananthapuram as a hero. India won the T20 World Cup 2026, and he was named Man of the Tournament. While speaking to reporters, he revealed the change in his batting approach.

Samson said his old habit of trying to hit every ball was hurting his game. He learned from those mistakes and developed a smarter game plan for the World Cup.

Then, Sanju Samson opened up about how Sachin Tendulkar helped him during a tough time in his career. Samson had been messaging Tendulkar for years.

When he was really struggling, Tendulkar spoke to him for 25 minutes. And, those 25 minutes literally changed his life.

Tendulkar shared what he himself went through. He taught Sanju how to think during hard times and how to practise better.

When Samson lost form again during the New Zealand series, he went back to Tendulkar.

“Even a day before the World Cup final, he contacted me and asked whether everything was ready. It is not something everyone gets, and I am very happy about it,” Sanju said.

Sanju Samson’s composed demeanour set the tone for India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When he got out at 89, Sanju half-sealed the trophy for the Men in Blue. Then, Sachin Tendulkar personally congratulated Samson after India's World Cup win.

Social media Sanju Samson also talked about social media and how it could be a double-edged sword for cricketers. He said youngsters must learn to handle it wisely.

According to the wicketkeeper-batter, social media shows how much love people have for you. Still, during bad phases, it can hurt.

Sanju Samson switched off his phone for a whole month to block out the noise during the tournament. He let the team handle his social media accounts.

Chetta admitted that he had left Thiruvananthapuram last time after a poor run of form. But, he never expected such a turnaround.

Sanju thanked his fans for standing by him through his tough times. Their support pushed him to perform, he said.

“When I was not selected in the team, when I was in the team, or when I did not perform, people stood with me during my setbacks. I felt a responsibility to give back for their support. I dedicate this performance to the people of the state,” the Kerala cricketer said.