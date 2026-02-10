‘Not surprised': Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan's India boycott U-turn in T20 World Cup 2026

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he is not surprised by the fact that Pakistan have taken a U-Turn in terms of their stance on playing against India in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
On 1 February, the Pakistan government had announced that the national team would boycott the T20 World Cup in a bid to showcase solidarity with Bangladesh. Bangladesh were barred from competing in the 2026 T20 World Cup following their refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns.
They were then replaced by Scotland in Group C for the 20-team tournament. Following Bangladesh’s ouster from the T20 World Cup, Pakistan announced that they wouldn’t be facing India in Colombo on 15 February.
However, on 9 February, the Pakistan government withdrew its boycott and said that the match against India will go ahead.
“I had said earlier that they would take a U-turn and agree to play because Pakistan cannot survive otherwise, whereas India is not dependent on anyone. I knew from the beginning that this U-turn would happen, and it is happening now,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
“We are not surprised at all. Those who had to extend support did so. As for the voting that took place, the decision was 14–2 that Bangladesh would not play, and they were standing with them at that time, so that is fine,” the 45-year-old added.
The former Punjab cricketer opined that Pakistan withdrew their boycott once they got to know about the possible repercussions from the ICC. “However, I think they have now realised that if they choose not to play against India in the tournament, that is their decision. Any fines or repercussions that the ICC may impose later will be their responsibility to deal with,” he concluded.
Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a three-wicket win over the Netherlands in Colombo on 7 February, and are currently taking on the USA in their second group stage fixture.
India, on the other hand, began their T20 World Cup campaign with a 29-run win over the USA. They will next take on Namibia on 12 February, before taking on Pakistan three days later in Colombo.
In the recent past, India and Pakistan have locked horns only in ICC and ACC tournaments. The last time the two teams played a bilateral series was in the 2012-13 season. The two-match T20I series had ended in a 1-1 draw, whereas the Men in Green came out victorious in the three-match ODI series (2-1).
