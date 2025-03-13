’Indian guys can only play IPL...’: Mitchell Starc rejects Cummins’ theory on Champions Trophy advantage controversy

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has lauded the Indian team after their victory in Champions Trophy 2025 while also offering a fresh take on the Dubai pitch controversy. The pacer stated that other cricketers have opportunities to play all franchises in the world but Indian players only play IPL cricket.

In doing so, Starc contradicted the recent statement made by his skipper Pat Cummins who had said that India "got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there (Dubai).", as per Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Aussie media also reportedly sided with the captain stating that there will always ‘be an asterisk’ on India's Champions Trophy victory.

Mitchell Starc on Champions Trophy advantage debate: Speaking to Fanatics TV YouTube channel, Starc said, "I'm not sure it is an advantage per se because as cricketers we have got all the opportunities to play all franchises in the world, but the Indian guys can only play in the IPL. So, I don't think you can sit on that because you have got guys who play across five to six different franchise leagues a year So, even they are getting the exposure to white-ball cricket,"

Asked if India is the best team in the world right now, Starc refused to give a straight answer, stating, "Not surprised that India won. I'll be honest here, I did not watch a single ball. I'm not sure I watched much of the Champions Trophy at all. Just bits and pieces of the Aussie games. I played with Chakaravarthy with KKR last season, he is a huge talent, an interesting bowler. Now whether they are the best white-ball team ever? The Indian fans will say yes, the Australian fans will probably say no,"

