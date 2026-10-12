Not the former Indian captain! Meet Rohit Sharma who claimed five wickets against Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Rohit Sharma just floored Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27, claiming five wickets at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in, Srinagar. The fast bowler dismissed Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri, captain Shubham Sharma and debutants Chanchal Rathod and Atharva Mahajan to finish with figures of 21.2-8-36-5 as Jammu and Kashmir dominated on Sunday.

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Rohit Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir? Something looks mysterious, right Well, This Rohit isn't the former Indian captain from Mumbai. Instead, the 32-year-old represents Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket. Riding on Rohit's five-wicket haul and a four-wicket haul from Sunil Kumar, defending champions Jammu and Kashmir skittled Madhya Pradesh out for 191.

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At the time of writing, Jammu and Kashmir are in a terrible situation in reply, losing seven wickets without even 100 runs on the board. In response to Madhya Pradesh's total, the Jammu and Kashmir batters completely faltered, especially in front of Avesh Khan (3/20) and Akshay Sharma (2/16). Ravi Kiran and Aryan Pandey also took a wicket apiece.

Who is Jammu & Kashmir's Rohit Sharma? Born in Jammu in 1994, Rohit started cricket a very young age and grew through the ranks of U-19 and U-23 state teams before making his First-Class debut for Jammu and Kashmir in the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy. He followed it up with his List A debut in 2015 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

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His T20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir came in 2016 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, having made hid domestic debut a decade back, Rohit's career didn't flourish as he would have hopes for.

Before the match against Madhya Pradesh, Rohit played just 22 First-Class matches in 11 years, taking 39 wickets. In List A and T20s, Rohit represented his state in eight and five matches respectively. In fact, Rohit made a return to the Jammu and Kashmir side in the 2026 Irani Trophy, after missing the previous two seasons.

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Tough time away from the game For Rohit, the five-wicket haul is a new chapter in his career, which has been hampered by injuries. He had suffered an Achilles tendon rupture and a fracture to his heel bone. On his return, he re-injured the same area, two years back, which was followed by another lengthy rehabilitation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) deserves credit for Rohit's return. During his time away from the game, the state association, kept Rohit along with the team during rehabilitation and allowed him to stay connected with his teammates and the game.

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Notably, Rohit still has screws in his landing foot, and a fractured bone near his ankle fixed surgically, as reported by Sportstar.

2015 interaction with MS Dhoni Rohit first interaction with MS Dhoni came in 2015 when Jammu and Kashmir played against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2015 in Alur. Following the game, then-Jammu and Kashmir captain and current BCCI president Mithun Manhas requested Dhoni to interact the the boys.

Dhoni, a then Indian captain, obliged and visited the Jammu and Kashmir dressing room to interact with the players. “He spoke about how handle pressure situations, how to control your nerves. He focussed on process because once you reach a level in senior cricket, its all abut execution,” Rohit spoke in a Desi Vibe with Tarun Podcast.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in