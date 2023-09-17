‘Not your aunty’s house’: Shoaib Akhtar comments on India's chance to win against Sri Lanka1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 12:10 PM IST
India's loss to Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 is a ‘wake-up call’, said Shoaib Akhtar.
In a surprising twist in the Asia Cup 2023, India failed to secure a win against Bangladesh during the Super Four match held in Colombo. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar described the event as a much-needed "wake-up call" for India, asserting that they must up their game to clinch the Asia Cup for an unprecedented eighth time.