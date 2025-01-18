Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on Indian batter Karun Nair for his sensational performances in domestic cricket while also recommending him to ‘keep going strong’ and make every opportunity count.

In a post on X, Tendulkar wrote, “Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126. Performances like these don’t just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!”

Karun Nair to play Champions Trophy?

Karun Nair has been unstoppable in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and has already scored five hundreds in the tournament this year.

Nair made his India debut in 2016, following consistent performances in the domestic circuit. The highlight of his short international career was the triple hundred in his third Test against England. In fact, it was his maiden international hundred.

According to an Indian Express report, the right-hander is once again back on the BCCI selectors' radar. “As India enter a transitional phase, with seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling in Tests, Karun happens to be a player that the selectors are watching with keen interest,” the report read.

With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, it is unclear whether the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will select Nair for the mega event next month and keep him among probable contenders for the England tour in June.

Champions Trophy announcement: Notably, India and Pakistan are the only two teams yet to announce their squads for the upcoming Champions Trophy. India's squad will reportedly be announced at a press conference by the chairman of selectors later today.

A number of names are doing the rounds ahead of the announcement, including Nair. However, it is unclear how Nair could make a comeback in a star-studded middle-order featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.