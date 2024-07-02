The Men in Blue ended a 17-year wait for the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday. After the win, the Indian players were seen in an emotional state, with tears and hugs flying. One form of celebration that immediately caught on was captain Rohit Sharma eating grass from the Barbados pitch after the T20 World Cup triumph.

The Indian skipper in a video posted by BCCI has now come out to explain the logic behind his celebrations. He said, “Nothing was scripted. I was feeling the moment. When I went to the pitch because that pitch gave us this (WC trophy). We played on that particular pitch and we won the game. That particular ground as well, I will remember that ground forever in my life and that pitch as well."

"I wanted to have a piece of that pitch with me. Those moments are very very special. The place where all our dreams came true, I wanted something of it. So, that was the feeling behind it" Rohit added

In particular, Rohit's grass eating celebrations were reminiscent of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's festivities after winning Wimbledon. Since defeating Rafael Nadal in the 2011 Wimbledon final, Djokovic has eaten grass from the tennis court after each Wimbledon triumph.

‘Feels like a dream’: Rohit on India winning T20 World Cup:

Rohit also said that it still feels like a dream that India won the T20 World Cup final, a feat that the whole team has worked hard for over the past few years.

He said, “Yeah, the feeling is surreal. I would still say it hasn't sunk in totally. It's been a great moment right from when the game got over till now. It feels like a dream we still feel that it hasn't happened. Although it has happened but it feels like it hasn't happened. That's the emotion, that's the meaning that you have"

