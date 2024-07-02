‘Nothing was scripted’: Rohit Sharma explains his grass-eating celebrations after T20 World Cup triumph
Indian captain Rohit Sharma explained his idea behind eating grass from the Barbados pitch post T20 World Cup final victory.
The Men in Blue ended a 17-year wait for the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday. After the win, the Indian players were seen in an emotional state, with tears and hugs flying. One form of celebration that immediately caught on was captain Rohit Sharma eating grass from the Barbados pitch after the T20 World Cup triumph.