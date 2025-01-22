Novak Djokovic's thigh injury during his quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday sparked controversy with the Spaniard breaking his silence on the whole issue. The 24-year-old Grand Slam winner looked uncomfortable in the first two sets against Alcaraz and was caught limping on a few occasions.

Djokovic's first signs of struggle came in the opening set as the 37-year-old having difficulties in moving around the court. While Alcaraz was at his best with the dives and stretching, Djokovic played the traditional way and opted for a medical time-out in the first set while being 4-5 down. Alcaraz won the first set 6-4.

The Serbian felt discomfort during the initial stages of the second set too. However, Djokovic put all doubts to bed rest as he kept himself alive for his 25th Grand Slam and 11 Australian Open title with a remarkable comeback victory at the Rod Laver Arena.

During the post-match presser, Alcaraz was asked about his assessment on Djokovic's game. Although the Spaniard didn't clearly speak out about his opponent faking an injury, but admitted that the difference between Djokovic's play before and after medical time-out was there for everyone to see.

"I think everybody saw in the second set he was struggling a little bit (with) moving," Alcaraz said. "I don't know if it was more running to the forehand or running to backhand, but obviously he was struggling. Then the third and fourth set, I didn't see anything bad from him.

"So I'm not saying, like, he made a show. I'm just saying that, I don't know, it's obvious and everybody saw it that he was struggling in the second set. Then the third and fourth set he showed he was really good," added the 21-year-old.