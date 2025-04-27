Novak Djokovic suffers Madrid Open heartbreak, leaves future in doubt: ‘Not sure if I’ll come back’

Novak Djokovic admitted on Saturday that he may have played his last match in Madrid after losing to world number 44 Matteo Arnaldi in the opening round at the Caja Magica. It was also the Serb's fourth consecutive opening round defeat, having lost to Alejnadro Carlo just a few weeks ago.

Arnaldi defeated the Serb 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to delay his quest for a 100th career title. The Italian was overjoyed with his second top-five victory, raising his arms and turning to the crowd to bask in the glory. Later, when handed the marker for the customary message to the TV audience, Arnaldi wrote "OMG".

Prior to his win at Caja Magica, the Italian had beaten world number four Casper Ruud in straight sets to move into the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Novak Djokovic after Madrid Open shocker: Asked if it was his last match in Madrid, Djokovic said, “It could be. It could be. I’m not sure if I will come back. So, I don’t know, I don’t know what to say. I mean, I’ll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it’s not, but it could be.”