Remember the sensational six down the ground that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli hit on Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf's finishing over during the 2022 T20I World Cup match in Melbourne on 23 October? Well the good news is that you can buy that.
Confused? Don't be. Actually, the digital collectibles have come to cricket, and all the best moments from the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup are being converted into unique collectibles that fans can buy online, reported espncricinfo.com on 24 October.
As per details, the ICC's Official Digital Collectibles partner -- FanCraze -- are pre-selling moments from each game in packs called ">Crictos of the Game.
How does it work?
Every day of the 2022 T20I World Cup tournament, the queue opens for the packs from the next game at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). One can buy a pack for as low as $5 (INR 410 approx) that will get him/her one collectible, or one moment.
The FanCraze picks the best moments from the game and then converts them into 3D digital cards that feature a video and photo of the moment. When the match gets over, a person can open their pack to find out which of the moments they ended up getting.
Now, once the person got their digital collectible, he/she can display it on social media, use it in FanCraze's Flash game to earn cash prizes or trade it online.
"Pre-buying a pack before a game give you this really cool experience where you see now and buy now. Within three hours of a game ending, you have the moment in your wallet, so the moment you just saw is now yours," FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri explained, adding, "The other thing it does is really illustrate the difference between owning a moment and watching a video of it online. You get access to this moment and the video of it immediately."
What's available now:
a) Glenn Phillips' superman catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, which has a minimum asking price of $85 ( ₹7,000 approx)
b) Josh Hazlewood's yorker to clean up Finn Allen (min price $109 ( ₹9,000 approx)
c) Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick taking googly (min price $45, ₹3,700 approx)
d) Sikandar Raza's flat slog-sweep to bring up his fifty against Ireland (min price $82, ₹6,800 approx)
e) Kusal Mendis' pulled six to bring up his fifty against Netherlands (min price $50, ₹4,100 approx).
