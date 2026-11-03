NPL 2026: Andre Russell's all-round performance helps Biratnagar Kings beat Janakpur Bolts by two runs

Andre Russell delivered a match-winning all-round performance as Biratnagar Kings defeated Janakpur Bolts by two runs in a last-over thriller of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday.

Russell scored an unbeaten 52 off 29 deliveries before claiming four wickets to help Biratnagar defend a target of 175. Janakpur, who needed 13 runs from the final over, finished their 20 overs at 172/7, falling agonisingly short of victory.

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The West Indies all-rounder was particularly influential in the closing stages, taking two wickets in the final over to prevent Janakpur from completing the chase. He dismissed captain Harmeet Singh for a duck before removing the well-set Saif Hassan off the final delivery.

Biratnagar recover after early wicket Biratnagar were put in to bat after Janakpur captain Harmeet Singh elected to field. The Kings suffered an early setback when Shehan Jayasuriya departed for one run in the opening over.

However, Lokesh Bam and Imran Sheikh steadied the innings with a 107-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo helped Biratnagar reach 46/1 during the powerplay before taking their team past the 100-run mark.

Sheikh was the first to complete his half-century, scoring 56 off 45 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. His innings ended in the 14th over when he was caught behind off Abhisekh Tiwari.

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Bam continued his contribution, bringing up his half-century off 38 deliveries. He eventually departed for 50 off 40 balls, having struck four boundaries and three sixes.

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Russell then took charge of the innings, providing the late acceleration alongside Shubham Ranjane, who remained unbeaten on seven. Biratnagar collected 62 runs in the final five overs to finish at 174/3.

For Janakpur, Tiwari was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 2/38, while Moeen Ali claimed one wicket.

Saif Hassan leads Janakpur's chase Chasing 175, Janakpur needed a strong batting performance to maintain their winning momentum. Saif Hassan provided that with an impressive 71 off 48 deliveries, including five sixes and two fours.

Bishal Shusling also contributed with 43 off 30 balls, while New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham added 27 from 15 deliveries.

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The contributions kept Janakpur in contention, but Biratnagar continued to find breakthroughs at crucial moments.

With 13 runs required from the final six deliveries, Russell was handed the responsibility of bowling the last over. He dismissed Harmeet Singh on the second ball before conceding four runs and then removing Saif Hassan off the final delivery.

Janakpur managed only 10 runs in the over, finishing at 172/7 and missing the target by two runs.

Russell finished with figures of 4/45 from four overs, completing an influential performance with both bat and ball. The victory gave Biratnagar Kings an important result in the league-stage campaign, while Janakpur Bolts were denied a third consecutive win.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.