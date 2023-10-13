New Zealand will take on Bangladesh on October 13 in the 11th ODI World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chennai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 pm.

It would be the second match of New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023.

For Bangladesh, it would be the third match in the ongoing tournament. The first match Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at Dharamsala Stadium on October 7, 2023. But in its second match Bangladesh was beaten by England by 137 runs on October 10, 2013 at Dharamsala Stadium.

New Zealand probable XI

David Warner, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Bangladesh probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Chennai are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of rain in Chennai in the daytime and 67% at night. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 1% in the daytime, and 13% at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 27 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 13 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 7km/h north-north-east in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 30 km/h in the daytime and 19 km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 44% in the daytime and 30% at night.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh match today: When, where and how to watch

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

