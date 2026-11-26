India and New Zealand head into the second and final Test of the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch with the contest level at 0-0. The match begins at 3:30 am IST on Friday, November 27. The opening Test in Wellington ended in a draw after India posted 720 for 9, the highest Test total ever recorded in New Zealand and India’s highest away from home.

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KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant anchor India’s monumental first-Test total KL Rahul made 136 off 290 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, before Nathan Smith bowled him. Rishabh Pant followed with 128 off 153 balls, featuring 10 fours and six sixes, until he was caught off Rachin Ravindra.

Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80, and captain Shubman Gill remained not out on 98. New Zealand responded with 368 and then 239 for 5. Henry Nicholls carried his bat for 175 not out while Glenn Phillips made 118. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four first-innings wickets and dismissed Tom Latham for a pair, yet India could not force a result as the Basin Reserve surface flattened.

Matt Fisher replaces Blair Tickner as both sides fine-tune lineups Blair Tickner has been ruled out with a right hamstring injury sustained in training in Wellington, and Matt Fisher has joined the New Zealand squad. Fisher, who has one Test cap, could challenge Jacob Duffy for a place after Duffy conceded 201 runs in India’s first innings.

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India are expected to field a largely unchanged side, with Washington Sundar as the specialist spinner and a four-man pace attack of Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep. Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar remain the primary alternatives if the Hagley Oval pitch demands a different balance.

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Hagley Oval expected to offer more for the bowlers Groundstaff have prepared a typical Hagley Oval surface that should provide bounce and early assistance for the fast bowlers before settling. Rain in the two days leading into the Test may have added moisture, though the five-day forecast is clear. India have contested only one previous Test at this venue, losing by seven wickets in 2020 after totals of 242 and 124.

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In the 15 Tests played here, the captain winning the toss has elected to bat first just once. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Latham said the greener surfaces should help the ball remain newer for longer. “We know as cricketers, you’ve got to be able to play with the ball that you’ve got,” he said. “And whether it’s in good condition, whether it’s not so good, you’ve got to find a way.”

World Test Championship stakes remain high South Africa lead the World Test Championship table on 77.78% after their recent win over Bangladesh. Australia sit second on 69.23%, New Zealand third on 66.67% and India fourth on 50.00%. A victory in Christchurch would push New Zealand back into the top two. India’s clearest path to next June’s final at The Oval still centres on their upcoming home series against Australia. After the Wellington draw, Gill said he hoped there would be “a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch”.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.