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NZ vs IND: Another setback for New Zealand as star pacer Will O’Rourke ruled out of the series against India

Although Will O’Rourke was not a part of the New Zealand T20I squad against India, but was expected to be included for the ODIs and Tests against the same opponent. India will tour New Zealand in November. 

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Oct 2026, 09:54 AM IST
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Will O’Rourke will miss the series against India.
Will O’Rourke will miss the series against India. (NZC)
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After injuries to Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes, New Zealand were dealt with another major blow as star pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the upcoming series against India next month. O’Rourke wasn't a part of the New Zealand T20I squad that was announced to play against India, but was expected to be picked in ODIs and Tests.

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According to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement, O’Rourke's withdrawal from the Indian series as a precaution and will continue to rehabilitate injuries to his left hamstring and calf. The New Zealand ODI squad against India will be announced on Sunday.

Also Read | NZ vs IND: Setback for New Zealand as Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of T20Is

The 25-year-old made his return to international cricket earlier this year after a back stress fracture kept him sidelined for seven months. O'Rourke then suffered a hamstring tear on the final day of the third Test against England and subsequently strained his calf during training in late August.

‘Disappointing to miss Will O’Rourke’

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter termed it disappointing to miss O’Rourke for the series against India. He added that the decision to rest the pacer was taken in conjunction with O’Rourke and the medical team, with an eye on December’s four-Test tour of Australia.

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“It’s obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India,” said Walter. “He was set to feature in both the ODI and Test series, but following subsequent discussions, we all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India set-up after 4-year gap

“Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we’re taking a conservative approach to Will’s return to ensure he’s fully fit before he takes the field again. He'll be able to return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December, and in a perfect world he’ll be ready to go for the opening Test against Australia in Perth on December 9,” he said.

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Earlier, injuries have ruled Chapman (hamstring) and Foulkes (hip flexor) out of the upcoming T20I Series against India. Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear during the European T20 league last month and is on track to be available for the ODIs against India.

Also Read | Adam Milne returns to New Zealand squad for T20I series against India

Foulkes injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury Men’s training and his return to play timeline is still to be determined. Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been called in to the T20I squad to replace Chapman and Foulkes.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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