NZ vs IND: Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Abhishek Sharma make ODI debuts in New Zealand? What are their chances?

There is a strong possibility that either Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Abhishek Sharma could make their ODI debuts for India during their tour of New Zealand, which starts next month. India are travelling to New Zealand for a full-fledged multi-format tour, comprising of five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. While the T20Is start on October 22, the ODI series starts on November 4. The Tests will start on November 19.

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While the Indian T20I squad against New Zealand has already been announced, the BCCI are yet to announce the ODI and Test squads. However, there is a delay in the ODI and Test squads announcement as BCCI is awaiting fitness reports of certain players like Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant and Prasidh Krishna, according to a TOI report.

Another aspect for BCCI's delay in announcement is the selectors are looking at options to replace some of the players in the ODI squad for the last two games of the series, who will prepare for the Tests. According to a PTI report, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer might lead in the last two ODIs against New Zealand in place of Shubman Gill, who will prepare for Tests.

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Along with Shubman, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy are some of the players who will be moving ahead for the Test series preparation.

Who will partner Rohit Sharma in last two ODIs? While Shubman bats at no.3 in Tests, the Indian captain opens the batting in ODIs along with Rohit Sharma. With Shubman leaving the ODI squad after the third game to prepare for the Test series, there remains a void as to who will open the batting in the final two 50-over games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had opened the batting for India earlier against Afghanistan in ODIs, but with the left-hander being the first-choice opener in Tests, there is strong possibility that the Mumbai cricketer be only selected for the Test series. Ishan Kishan is an option to open the innings, but he is likely to take KL Rahul's spot in the middle order.

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Instead of trying a new opener altogether, it would be viable for the BCCI to pick one of three three openers from the T20I side for the last two ODIs. Sanju Samson, who is being preferred over Sooryavanshi for the last two T20I series, is the other name. Neither Sooryavanshi nor Abhishek have played any ODIs for India and New Zealand could see one of two the two making their debuts in the 50-over format.

Sooryavanshi has so far played only eight T20Is, scoring 246 runs with a career-best of 81. As far as Abhishek is concerned, he is a veteran of 65 T20Is for India, scoring 2036 runs with three hundreds. His career-best of 135 runs came against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

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When will BCCI announce India ODI squad vs NZ? There is a strong possibility that the BCCI may announce the ODI squad for New Zealand around October 25. Based on the TOI report, the BCCI is taking a cautious approach on the players recovering from injuries. Krishna, who was ruled out after the second ODI against West Indies on October 1, has been given three weeks of recovery time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Meanwhile, India pacer Harshit, who has been at the CoE for quite some time now, is being closely monitored and is expected to undergo a return-to-play match simulation on October 25. The Indian team for the ODI series is expected to fly out on October 28 for New Zealand.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in