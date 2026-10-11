NZ vs IND: Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert return to New Zealand ODI squad for upcoming series against India

Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert were on Saturday recalled to the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India.

Ferguson and Allen played their last ODIs in 2023, whereas Seifert's last 50-over match for the Kiwis came against Pakistan in 2025.

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New Zealand Cricket announced two separate squads for the marquee ODI series against India. Mitchell Santner will lead both the squads, with seven players being added to the squad for the last two ODIs.

This is because some of the players will then travel to Wellington for the start of the Test series against India.

The ODI series is scheduled to begin on 4 November following the completion of a five-match T20I series between the same two sides.

The fifth and the final ODI will take place in Mount Maunganui on 15 November, four days before the first Test begins in Wellington.

Rachin Ravindra in squad for first three ODIs Rachin Ravindra, who sustained a shoulder injury in September, has been named in the squad for the first three ODIs. He was earlier confirmed to be missing the T20I series due to the injury.

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Rob Walter, the New Zealand head coach, will stay with the ODI squad for the last two matches as well, along with Corey Miles, the strength and conditioning coach of the Northern Districts team.

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Bowling coach Jacob Oram and the outgoing batting coach Luke Ronchi will be in charge of the Kiwis' preparations of the Test series after the third ODI. BJ Watling, the team's new batting coach, will also join Oram and Ronchi in Wellington.

Walter said that the upcoming ODI series against India is a great opportunity for the Black Caps to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, that will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October next year.

“First and foremost this is huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side,” Walter said as per a New Zealand Cricket press release.

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“With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side," he added.

New Zealand squad for first three ODIs vs India: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad for fourth and fifth ODIs vs India: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (Wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner, Will Young

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.