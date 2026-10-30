NZ vs IND: Mayank Yadav's 143 kph thunderbolt catches Daryl Mitchell plumb after latter's flurry of boundaries; watch

Mayank Yadav repaid the faith of the Indian think-tank as the Delhi pacer gave India the upper-hand with three wickets on Friday in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. Having missed the previous game, the tearaway pacer was brough in the Indian playing XI with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar making way for the youngster.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old went into his business straightaway in the first over of the match, outclassing Tim Seifert. The Indian pacer banged it short widish of the off side, as Seifert, starting leg side, played an upper cut only to find Prince Yadav at the third man boundary.

Yadav once again returned in the third over of the day, only to get clobbered by Daryll Mitchell for 6, 6, 4 and 4 in the first four balls of the over. But it was the Indian who had the last laugh as his 143kph thunderbolt hit Mitchell plumb. The Kiwi batter went for a review.

Advertisement

Mitchell cleared his front leg but couldn't lay bat on ball as he tried to drive. The relays showed flat line on SONIC when the ball passed the bat, followed by ball tracking, showing three reds. Bevon Jacobs became Yadav's third victim.

More to follow….

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in