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NZ vs IND: Mayank Yadav's 143 kph thunderbolt catches Daryl Mitchell plumb after latter's flurry of boundaries; watch

Mayank Yadav, who missed the third game, picked up three wickets after replacing Bhuvneswhar Kumar in the fourth T20I againsy New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland.  

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Oct 2026, 01:52 PM IST
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India bowler Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
India bowler Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)(AP)
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Mayank Yadav repaid the faith of the Indian think-tank as the Delhi pacer gave India the upper-hand with three wickets on Friday in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland. Having missed the previous game, the tearaway pacer was brough in the Indian playing XI with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar making way for the youngster.

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The 24-year-old went into his business straightaway in the first over of the match, outclassing Tim Seifert. The Indian pacer banged it short widish of the off side, as Seifert, starting leg side, played an upper cut only to find Prince Yadav at the third man boundary.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips fights for New Zealand

Yadav once again returned in the third over of the day, only to get clobbered by Daryll Mitchell for 6, 6, 4 and 4 in the first four balls of the over. But it was the Indian who had the last laugh as his 143kph thunderbolt hit Mitchell plumb. The Kiwi batter went for a review.

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Mitchell cleared his front leg but couldn't lay bat on ball as he tried to drive. The relays showed flat line on SONIC when the ball passed the bat, followed by ball tracking, showing three reds. Bevon Jacobs became Yadav's third victim.

More to follow….

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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