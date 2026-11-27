India pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again overlooked from the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand that got underway in Christchurch on Friday. India retained Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj for the second Test, while Gurnoor Brar made his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna.

Advertisement

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif has slammed the Indian team management's decision to drop Siraj from the playing XI, saying that the Hyderabad pacer should be among the first players on the list in overseas conditions along with Bumrah.

"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah," Kaif wrote on X.

"Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," he added.

Advertisement

Siraj last played a Test in August this year, when India toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. He picked up four wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 2.34.

India skipper Shubman Gill admitted that it was a “tough call” to drop Siraj out of the playing XI from the first Test. “Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days,” Gill said at the post-match press conference after the first Test.

"I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See, every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," he added.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old has played 48 Tests thus far since making his debut in December 2020, and has taken 144 wickets at an economy rate of 3.48 and an average of 29.63.

Crucial series for India The first Test in Wellington ended in a draw after five intriguing days. The Black Caps were 239/5 in the second innings when the players of both teams shook hands on the fifth day of the first Test, with the hosts still trailing India by 113 runs. Devon Conway (65) and Daryl Mitchell (49*) were the Kiwis' standout batters.

The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India’s points percentage (PCT) slipped to 50% after the draw, although they remain in fourth place. New Zealand slipped to third place and have a PCT of 66.67.

Advertisement

New Zealand have nine Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle, including a four-match series against Australia in Australia. India will take on Australia in a five-match Test series at home in early 2027, as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.