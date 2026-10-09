NZ vs IND: Setback for New Zealand as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes ruled out of T20I series; NZC names replacements

New Zealand were dealt with a major blow after injuries to Mark Chapman and Mark Chapman have ruled them out of the upcoming T20I series against India at home, the cricket board announced on Friday. A batting all-rounder, Chapman suffered a left hamstring tear while playing in the European T20 Premier League last month. He is on track to be fit for ODIs.

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As far as Foulkes is concerned, the pacer injured his right hip flexor during a recent Canterbury men’s training and his return to play timeline is still to be determined. Allrounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner have been called in to the T20I squad to replace Chapman and Foulkes.

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New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said he was grateful to be able to bring Clarkson and Tickner into the squad. "I’m gutted for Mark and Zak and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” said Walter in a NZC release.

“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series.”

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Updated New Zealand T20I squad vs India Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

New Zealand vs India T20I schedule

Date Match Venue 22 October 1st T20I Christchurch 24 October 2nd T20I Christchurch 27 October 3rd T20I Wellington 30 October 4th T20I Auckland 01 November 5th T20I Hamilton

Earlier, India have recalled pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the T20Is series against New Zealand for the first time in four years. Bhuvneshwar’s India career had been on hold since the 2022 with his last game against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets including seven five-wicket hauls.

Bhuvneshwar has had a resurgence with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, with his 45 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52, helping the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. In the IPL 2026 season, Bhuvneshwar was the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps in 16 matches.

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India’s T20I Squad vs New Zealand Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in