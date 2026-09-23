NZ vs Ind T20I series: Adam Milne returns as New Zealand announce squad for five matches against India

New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India, with white-ball captain Mitchell Santner set to lead the Blackcaps during their home summer opener. The series will begin on 22 October at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Advertisement

The squad features a strong pace-bowling contingent, with seven fast bowlers included in the group. Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith form the pace options selected for the series.

Milne returns to the New Zealand T20I squad after missing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 because of injury. Michael Bracewell, who was also unavailable for the World Cup because of injury, has likewise been included in the squad for the India series.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer adds new feather in cap as Indian captain in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Thirteen players from the New Zealand side that finished runners-up to India at this year's T20 World Cup have been selected. The group includes Santner, Finn Allen, Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Duffy, Ferguson, Henry, Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Smith.

Advertisement

Also Read | India win maiden gold at Asian Games 2026 as Women in Blue defend cricket title

Rachin Ravindra absent Rachin Ravindra is the notable absentee from the squad. The all-rounder dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland on 16 September. New Zealand Cricket had initially said that his availability for the India T20Is would depend on his rehabilitation, but he has now been ruled out of the five-match series.

Ravindra sustained the injury while attempting a diving catch during the shoot. Initial medical assessments found no major structural damage, with his rehabilitation timeline to be determined by his progress.

“We’re gutted for Rachin. He’s going to play a big role for us this summer, so it’s important that he doesn’t rush his rehab, but we’re optimistic he’ll be back for the ODIs,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said in an official statement.

Advertisement

Walter also spoke on the inclusion of Milne, who last played for New Zealand in July 2025.

“We’re very fortunate with the depth that we’ve got to call upon, so we’ll look to use all squad members throughout the series as we manage workloads. India is a quality team and a challenging opposition, so to take them on in our own conditions in front of Kiwi fans is really exciting. We’ve got a near full-strength squad that covers all bases, and I’m excited to see how we compete against the current T20 world champions,” he said.

New Zealand squad for India T20Is: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith.

Advertisement

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.