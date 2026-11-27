India made one change for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, with pacer Gurnoor Brar replacing fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand, on the other hand, named an unchanged playing XI from the first Test in Wellington, which ended in a draw as the two-match Test series remains level at 0-0.

Brar was added to the Indian Test squad last week after spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released in order to play domestic cricket in India. Brar is not new to international cricket, having played 13 ODIs for India since making his debut in June this year, and taking 23 wickets.

Standing at approximately 6 feet 5 inches, the right-arm pacer brings considerable height and the ability to generate bounce to India's bowling attack.

Who is Gurnoor Brar? Born on 25 May 2000, in Muktsar, Punjab, Gurnoor Singh Brar is a right-arm fast bowler who bats left-handed. His height and ability to extract bounce have been among his distinguishing characteristics as a pace prospect.

Brar began his senior domestic career with Punjab, making his List A debut during the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy season. He subsequently made his first-class debut in 2022-23, marking the beginning of his journey in the Ranji Trophy.

His arrival in first-class cricket was particularly notable. During Punjab's Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways, which had to be restarted on an adjacent pitch after the original surface was declared dangerous, Brar claimed four wickets for 16 runs. It was an early indication of his potential as a fast bowler.

He has taken 71 wickets from 22 First-Class matches, and 35 wickets from 22 List A matches. Brar has also played nine T20s, taking 10 wickets.

Gurnoor Brar's domestic cricket career Brar's progress was not entirely straightforward. Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired the right-arm pacer as a replacement for the injured Raj Bawa in IPL 2023. He played just one match that season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and conceded figures of 0/42 from three overs.

His development encountered a setback when he suffered a stress fracture in his back. The injury ruled him out of the 2023-24 domestic season.

Brar worked on his bowling action, fitness and workload management before returning to competitive cricket. His performances improved considerably during the 2024-25 domestic season.

He claimed 26 wickets in seven matches in the Ranji Trophy that season for Punjab, finishing as the team's leading wicket-taker in the competition. His performances also strengthened his position as a fast-bowling prospect for higher-level cricket.

Gujarat Titans (GT) paid ₹1.30 crore for him at the 2025 IPL auction. However, he didn't get a game.

Gurnoor Brar’s international career Brar received his first senior India call-up in 2026, earning selection for the one-off Test against Afghanistan and a three-match ODI series. He made his international debut in the first ODI against Afghanistan in June this year.

He became part of India's limited-overs setup and continued to make an impression with his pace and ability to trouble batters with bounce.

His performances against New Zealand in November proved particularly significant. Brar claimed nine wickets in three matches in the ODI series, including figures of 4/30 in the second ODI in Wellington. He also took 3/44 in the opening ODI in Auckland and finished with 2/69 in the fourth match at Mount Maunganui.

Brar struck in the 26th over of New Zealand's innings on Friday, taking the wicket of Devon Conway.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 110/1 in the 41st over with Tom Latham (59*) and Henry Nicholls (16*) unbeaten.

India playing XI for second Test vs New Zealand: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(Captain), Rishabh Pant(Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.