NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Tim Seifert clobbers Shaheen Afridi out of the park with four 6s in an over | Watch video

Tim Siefert made Shaheen Shah Afridi look ordinary by smashing the Pakistan pacer for four sixes en route to New Zealand's commanding victory in a rain-curtailed second T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday. Chasing 136 runs to win, New Zealand romped home in just 13.1 overs and five wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a below-par total at the University Oval, New Zealand started on a slower note before the openers Tim Siefert and Finn Allen started unleashing their beast modes during the chase.

The incident took place in the third over. Having started the second innings with a maiden over, Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his momentum when Tim Siefert decided to take the left-arm pacer from the first ball.

The right-hander cleared his front leg to smash Shaheen Shah Afridi over his head on the first ball before Tim Seifert clobbered the bowler over cover for another maximum in the next ball. Shaheen Shah Afridi made a great comeback with a dot and a double on the third and fourth respectively.

Shaheen Shah Afridi paid the price for bowling a length ball for Tim Seifert to hit the ball over deep mid-on. In the last delivery, the Kiwi opener dispatched the Pakistani pacer over deep square leg to finish the over with a couple of maximums.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets However, Tim Seifert became Mohammad Ali's maiden T20I wicket after the New Zealand opener holed out to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Batting first, captain Salman Ali Agha made 46 as Pakistan reached 135/9 in a match reduced to 15 overs per innings after a delay for a wet outfield. In reply, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen hit five sixes apiece as New Zealand sped towards its target.

New Zealand began their innings needing 136 runs from 90 balls. By the end of the five-over power play that target had been reduced to 70 runs from 60 balls. Mitchell Hay made an unbeaten 21 to steer New Zealand home and Michael Bracewell hit a four for the winning runs.

