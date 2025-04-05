NZ vs PAK: Bizarre scenes during 3rd ODI as darkness covers Bay Oval with Jacob Duffy about to bowl; watch viral video

A bizarre incident occurred during the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Saturday when the entire stadium in Mount Maunganui went under darkness while the play was going on. he incident took place in the 39th over of the Pakistan innings with Tayyab Tahir taking the strike.

In a video that went viral on social media, Pakistan were 218/8 in the 39th over when the incident occurred. As Jacob Dubby started on his run-up and was about to release the ball from his hand, the floodlights at the stadium completely went off, forcing the entire stadium to go dark. The ball was delivered while Tayyab Tahir walked away.

Probably, the ball missed the stumps and went to the boundary. The game was halted for a moment before the lights came on and play resumed.

However, Tayyab Tahir made little of the forced break as he was dismissed for 33 off 31 deliveries in the next ball after the lights came on. Pakistan were bowled out for 221 in 40 overs, while chasing New Zealand's NZ 264/8. Earlier, the game was reduced to 42-overs a side due to wet outfield.

New Zealand sweep ODI series 3-0 Meanwhile, Pakistan ended a disappointing tour of New Zealand with a 0-3 ODI whitewash. Earlier, Pakistan has also lost the T20I series 1-4. In the third ODI, New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears took 5/34, his second five-wicket total in consecutive matches.

Pakistan made a strong start to its chase despite a shocking injury to opener Imam-ul-Haq, who retired hurt in the third over after being struck in the head by a throw at the stumps.

Imam was attempting a quick single when a throw to the non-striker's end lodged in the grill of his helmet. He was clearly dazed and struggled to stand steadily before being helped from the field.

Babar Azam rallied Pakistan after the incident with a half century which, with support from Abdullah Safique (33) and Mohammad Rizwan (37), helped Pakistan to 95/1 at the midpoint of its innings.