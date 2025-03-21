NZ vs PAK: Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam’s record for fastest T20I century for Pakistan, Men in Green keep series alive

Hasan Nawaz broke Babar Azam's record for fastest T20I century for Pakistan during the third game against New Zealand to keep them alive in the five-match series on Friday in Auckland.

After losing the first two games, Pakistan needed a win to stay alive in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 205, Pakistan were off to a flier with Mohammad Haris (41) and Hasan Nawaz putting on 74 runs in just 5.5 overs before the former was dismissed by Jacob Duffy.

Thereafter, it was all Hasan Nawaz and new captain Salman Ali Agha who shared an unbeaten second wicket stand of 133 runs as Pakistan romped home in just 16 overs with nine wickets in hand.

While Hasan Nawaz remained unbeaten on 105 with 10 fours and seven sixes, Alman Ali Agha was not out at 51 with six fours and two sixes. In the process, Hasan Nawaz completed his maiden T20I hundred in just 44 balls, thereby surpassing Babar Azam, who scored a 49-ball ton against South Africa in 2021.

Fastest T20I hundreds for Pakistan 44 balls - Hasan Nawaz vs New Zealand, 2024

49 balls - Babar Azam vs South Africa, 2021

58 balls - Ahmed Shehzad vs Bangladesh, 2014

58 balls - Babar Azam vs New Zealand, 2023

Chapman's 94 takes Kiwis past 200 Earlier, Mark Chapman made 94 from 44 balls before New Zealand was bowled out with one ball remaining in their 20 overs. March Chapman hit 11 fours and four sixes but lacked support.

Captain Michael Bracewell's 31 was the next-best effort by the Kiwis, who lost wickets regularly. Tim Seifert made 19, including 16 runs from the second over. Haris Rauf took 3/29 in an excellent bowling performance in the middle of the innings.

The Pakistan selectors kept Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris at the top of the order, giving them time to acclimatize to New Zealand conditions. Kyle Jamieson, who took 3/8 in the first match, conceded 30 runs from his first two overs.

Pakistan was 124/1 at the midpoint of its innings where New Zealand had been 105/3. The 13th over bowled by Jacob Duffy went for 19 runs including two sixes as Pakistan's run rate ticked up over 12 per over.