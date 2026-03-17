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NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Keshav Maharaj removes Tom Latham after Kiwis' strong start; NZ 48/1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: New Zealand have lost their first wicket in Tom Latham after being asked to bat by South Africa in the second T20I.

PN Vishnu
Updated17 Mar 2026, 12:17:47 PM IST
New Zealand's Tom Latham bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Zealand on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)
New Zealand's Tom Latham bats during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Zealand on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)(AFP)

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl in the second T20I against hosts New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

The Black Caps are looking to bounce back in the five-match T20I series after suffering a seven-wicket loss in the first T20I on Sunday.

After having opted to bat, the T20 World Cup 2026 runners-up were bowled out for 91, with James Neesham top-scoring with 26 runs. In reply, the Proteas rode on a knock of 45 from debutant Connor Esterhuizen to chase down the target in 16.3 overs.

South Africa had named a new-look squad led by Keshav Maharaj. Apart from Connor, the other newcomers to the Proteas squad include Nqobani Mokeona, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann and Eathan Bosch. Mokeona impressed in the first T20I, registering figures of 3/26, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch report

Because of its bounce and short boundaries, the pitch at Hamilton's Seddon Park is said to suit the batters more. Out of 13 T20Is played at the venue, the teams batting first have won eight matches, whereas the teams batting second have won five matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE streaming

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa can be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV and Fancode platforms.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

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17 Mar 2026, 12:17:47 PM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: Tom Latham departs!

OUT! South Africa have their breakthrough as Keshav Maharaj gets rid of Tom Latham. Latham looked for the reverse sweep against the spinner, but ends up dispatching the ball to Ottneil Baartman at backward point.

NZ 55/1 (7 overs)

17 Mar 2026, 12:05:36 PM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: Tom Latham punishes Ottneil Baartman

The runs keep flowing for New Zealand. Tom Lathan punishes Ottneil Baartman for a six in the fourth over.

It was a length ball onto the stumps from Baartman, and Latham dispatched the ball over the fine leg fence with nice precision. Later in the over, he collects another boundary as 10 runs come from it.

NZ 31/0 (4 overs)

17 Mar 2026, 11:53:41 AM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: Black Caps off to a brisk start in Hamilton

Eight runs come off the first over of New Zealand's innings. Gerald Coetzee opened the bowling for the Proteas and conceded a boundary right in his first ball, with Devon Conway slamming it wide of the mid-wicket gap for four runs.

NZ 8/0 (1 over)

17 Mar 2026, 11:46:42 AM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: A look at the playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

17 Mar 2026, 11:45:35 AM IST

NZ vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa at Hamilton's Seddon Park. New Zealand are looking to bounce back in the five-match series after losing the first match by seven wickets.

South Africa won the toss and will field first

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