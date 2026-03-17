NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Keshav Maharaj removes Tom Latham after Kiwis' strong start; NZ 48/1

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl in the second T20I against hosts New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

The Black Caps are looking to bounce back in the five-match T20I series after suffering a seven-wicket loss in the first T20I on Sunday.

After having opted to bat, the T20 World Cup 2026 runners-up were bowled out for 91, with James Neesham top-scoring with 26 runs. In reply, the Proteas rode on a knock of 45 from debutant Connor Esterhuizen to chase down the target in 16.3 overs.

South Africa had named a new-look squad led by Keshav Maharaj. Apart from Connor, the other newcomers to the Proteas squad include Nqobani Mokeona, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann and Eathan Bosch. Mokeona impressed in the first T20I, registering figures of 3/26, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Seddon Park, Hamilton pitch report

Because of its bounce and short boundaries, the pitch at Hamilton's Seddon Park is said to suit the batters more. Out of 13 T20Is played at the venue, the teams batting first have won eight matches, whereas the teams batting second have won five matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE streaming

The second T20I between New Zealand and South Africa can be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV and Fancode platforms.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears