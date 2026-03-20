NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Lockie Fersuson, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears rock South Africa in powerplay

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and the home side opted to bowl against South Africa in the third T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland. Prior to the T20I series, both teams recently met in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Kiwis demolished the Proteas by nine wickets in that game.
South Africa enjoy a 13-9 head-to-head record against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. In New Zealand, both teams played a total of six matches, with the Proteas winning four, while losing two.
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of South Africa's tour of New Zealand. The New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson
OUTTT!! Three wickets for New Zealand in the powerplay. Lockie Ferguson drew the first blood after Wiaan Mulder holed out to Cole McConchie for a duck in the second over itself. Two overs later captain Mitchell Santner gets better of Connor Esterhuizen, caught by Nick Kelly at mid-on. Ben Sears picks the third wicket of the day as Tony de Zorzi holes out to Ferguson at short third man. South Africa are in complete tatters. SA 41/3 (6)
Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder walk out to bat for South Africa. Kyle Jamieson opens the attack for New Zealand. Just seven runs come from the opening over, with De Zorzi smashing a four on the second ball. SA 6-0 (1)
Keshav Maharaj: It's useful preparation. As we can see, the strip on is extremely small, but you know, batting first will give us a better gauge in terms of the bowling lengths and lines that we need to hit, but look, the guys are prepared. I think the loss hurt us a little bit the other day, so you know it's important that we bounce back and see the characters come through today.
Mitchell Santner: We will bowl first. No, it looks like a good wicket. A little bit of grass to see if it kind of, usually you get a little bit of bounce there, so see if we can extract that early and restrict them. Yeah, it looks good. Traditionally here you get a little more bounce, so we'll see if that's the case tonight. Like you said, the seamers bowled really well, especially up top in the new ball, so hopefully it does a little bit for us to start, but we'll see.
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Auckland against South Africa.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between New Zealand and South Africa from Auckland.
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