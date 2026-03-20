NZ vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Lockie Fersuson, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears rock South Africa in powerplay

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has won the toss and the home side opted to bowl against South Africa in the third T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland. Prior to the T20I series, both teams recently met in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Kiwis demolished the Proteas by nine wickets in that game.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I head-to-head

South Africa enjoy a 13-9 head-to-head record against New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. In New Zealand, both teams played a total of six matches, with the Proteas winning four, while losing two.

Where to watch NZ vs SA 3rd T20I in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of South Africa's tour of New Zealand. The New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I playing XIs

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson