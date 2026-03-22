New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: Proteas rebuild after losing Wiaan Mulder early, Kyle Jamieson strikes

New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Both teams have made changes in the playing XIs. While South Africa have handed debut to 32-year-old off-spinner Pranelen Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman has also found a place in the playing XI.

New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham who injured his thumb in the third game. Debutant Katene Clarke has been named in place of Latham. The Kiwis have also left their captain Mitchell Santner out as he is beloeved to have set off for the Indian Premier League. James Neesham is leading the home side in the fourth T20I.

south africa national cricket team vs new zealand national cricket team match scorecard

New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman