New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: Kiwis tighten grip in Wellington; Can Proteas reach near 180-run mark?

New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Both teams have made changes in the playing XIs. While South Africa have handed debut to 32-year-old off-spinner Pranelen Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman has also found a place in the playing XI.
New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham who injured his thumb in the third game. Debutant Katene Clarke has been named in place of Latham. The Kiwis have also left their captain Mitchell Santner out as he is beloeved to have set off for the Indian Premier League. James Neesham is leading the home side in the fourth T20I.
south africa national cricket team vs new zealand national cricket team match scorecard
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
Jamie Smith tries to accelerate the scoring with a flurry of boundaries, but Kyle Jamieson has the last laugh as the South African youngster holes out to Tim Robinson in the deep. SA 146-5 (18)
The run-flow have seemed to dented after the dismissals of Tony de Zorzi and Connor Esterhuizen. Zakary Foulkes dismissed Dian Forrester to further tighten the grip around the South Africans. Jason Smith and Rubin Hermann are currently in the middle. SA 123/4 (16)
OUTTT!!! Two wickets in two overs for New Zealand. After Ben Sears, Cole McConchie strikes to bring the Kiwis back in the game. Tony de Zorzi holes out to James Neesham for 23. New Zealand lose both set batters. SA 85-3 (11)
Fifty for Connor Esterhuizen in just 33 balls!! Esterhuizen brings up his maiden fifty in T20Is with a four off Ben Sears. However, Sears had the last laugh, as Esterhuizen is caught brilliantly by debutant Katene D Clarke. Esterhuizen departs after 57 off 36 balls with seven fours and three sixes. SA 82/2 (10)
BANGGG!!! The departure of Wiaan Mulder didn't had any effect on Connor Esterhuizen as the 24-year-old is making Wellington his own with a flurry of hits outside the ropes. From Ben Sears to James Neesham, no is being spared by Esterhuizen. South Africa race to fifty in the powerplay. SA 50/1 (6)
Unlike the previous match, Tony de Zorzi looks to be in fine touch today. The South African opener smashes two back-to-back fours off Zakary Foulkes to finish the over. If De Zorzi grabbed the spotlight in the second over, Connor Esterhuizen does the same in the next. Playing just his fourth game, Esterhuizen is taking Kyle Jamieson to cleaners with a six and a four in the same over. SA 21/1 (3)
Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi walk out to bat for South Africa. Kyle Jamieson will open the attack for the Kiwis. OUTTTT!!! What a start by the home side. Jamieson bangs on good length and a tentative Mulder edges to Tim Robinson at slips. Mulder goes for a duck. SA 0/1 (1)
New Zealand are missing Tom Latham, who picked up a thumb injury in the previous game. Also not available is captain Mitchell Santner, who is believed to left for India to play in the IPL. Katene Clarke has been handed a debut cap. James Neesham is leading the side.
Keshav Maharaj: Looks a good wicket. Taking viewings from the women's game, looked a good wicket. Looks low and slow and hence the decision to bat.
James Neesham: Obviously an honour (leading the team), something you reflect on later and probably after your career. Happy to do whatever the team requires.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene D Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
South Africa (Playing XI): Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman
South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth T20I between South Africa and New Zealand.